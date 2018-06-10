CAMPER CONNECTION: London designer Kiko Kostadinov has teamed with Spanish footwear brand Camper on three chunky hybrid styles that pay tribute to the 1997 classic Camper Teix boot.

The shoes made their debut as part of an installation at the Camper Lab store in Shoreditch and the collaboration is part of Camper’s Together project, an initiative that pulls in international designers to develop creative collaborations.

In previous seasons, Gosha Rubchinskiy and the makeup artist and creative director Isamaya Ffrench have also taken part in the project spearheaded by Romain Kremer, creative director of Camper.

Kremer said he was drawn to Kostadinov’s innovative, techy-style. “What struck a chord with Kiko’s work was the architectural detail and his research into form and shape. It’s something that really resonates with us as a brand and that’s why we were interested to create something together,” he said.

The shoes are stocked at Camper Lab in Shoreditch, as well as Dover Street Market in London. At Camper Lab, the earthy-colored trekking boots sit atop buckets filled with woodchips. The installation is accompanied by a striking visual campaign, photographed by Gareth McConnell.

This is the second time the London-based designer has partnered with a footwear brand – earlier this year he launched the Gel-Burz 1 with sports sneaker company, Asics.