FASHION TIE-UP: Kim Jones has gone from luxury to fast fashion. After recently leaving his job as men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton, the designer announced via an Instagram post Wednesday that he has created an exclusive collection for GU, the lower-priced sister brand of Uniqlo.

Fast Retailing outlined the collaboration in a press release Thursday, saying that the collection, titled Kim Jones GU Production, is to be released on March 21. It will be available online and in select GU stores in Japan and Taiwan, and in all GU stores in Hong Kong.

The collection draws on designs from Jones’s eponymous brand, which ceased operations in 2008, and updates them to be in line with the latest styles. It will include both men’s and women’s pieces, such as denim jackets and color-blocked sweaters. The full offering will be announced via a dedicated web site starting March 5.

The visuals for the collection were shot by Jones and styled by Melanie Ward. In addition, a special display for the offering will be set up at GU’s Ginza flagship store in Tokyo for a limited time starting March 21.