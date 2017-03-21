SMALL FRAGMENTS: Kim Jones, men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, has been dropping a trail of digital breadcrumbs, releasing a few details of pieces from the French house’s latest collaboration with the Japanese label Fragment Design. The collaboration will be part of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall men’s collection, which is set to launch on April 21.
This week, Jones posted an image of a model wearing a white long-sleeve shirt bearing a typographic LV logo. The shirt is shown under a navy zip-up vest, its front pocket embellished with small charms. The model also wears a French sailor style cap emblazoned with the words “Paris Tokyo.”
Last month, Jones posted an image of a model wearing a khaki military shirt embellished with sewn-on patches. He’s holding a bag in the house’s monogram print. Jones has also posted an image of black leather boots and one of a LV-monogrammed bear resting on a guitar case.
The French fashion house and the Japanese label have partnered in the past. Last year saw the launch of their collaboration of ready-to-wear items, shoes, accessories and four limited-edition versions of LV’s Monogram Eclipse bags. Hiroshi Fujiwara, one of Japan’s first hip-hop DJs and a music producer, is the designer behind Fragment. He has also designed a number of streetwear brands, including Good Enough.
RELATED STORY: Hiroshi Fujiwara Collection for Louis Vuitton Draws Massive Crowd >>