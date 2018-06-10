WAIT AND SEE: Kim Jones became a front-row celebrity — albeit a self-effacing one — during London Fashion Week Men’s, popping up in the front row of the Kent & Curwen and Edward Crutchley shows over the weekend.

The designer, who will make his debut for Dior Homme later this month, is friends with David Beckham (he dressed him for the royal wedding a few weeks ago) and sat with the family during Sunday’s Kent & Curwen show. He’s also been a friend and mentor to Crutchley for years, having worked with him at Louis Vuitton.

“It’s my last weekend before Paris and I wanted to see and support my friends,” said Jones after the Kent & Curwen show, which started with lunch before models wound their way around the long white tables dotted with red roses.

Asked what his first Dior Homme collection was going to look like, he wasn’t giving anything up. “It’s a surprise,” said the designer, who in March was named artistic director of ready-to-wear and accessory collections at Dior Homme.