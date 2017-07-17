MONKEY BUSINESS: Kipling is following the recent trajectory of Nineties-popular brands looking for a modern-day reboot. The label has teamed with Urban Outfitters on a collection of bags, fanny packs and duffles reminiscent of the styles that made it famous in the decade of Britney Spears.

The collection, which goes live today, ranges in price from $59 to $119. Each style comes with Kipling’s famous ape charm dangling from its zipper pull.

“We dusted off pieces from our archives and recreated them to give them the vintage feel and stay true to our original ideas but create something for today. We thought about our perfect partner and Urban Outfitters was the perfect fit for that,” said Kipling North America president Nina Flood.

“I would say that with Urban Outfitters, we are exposing our brand to new consumers who may not know of us, but the style is super relevant. I think consumers love to reengage with the brand as well,” Flood added.