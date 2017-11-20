HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KITH: Kith is moving into children’s.

The men’s and women’s streetwear brand has launched Kidset, a Kith kids line. The line will launch with a kids store in New York located at 64 Bleecker Street, which used to be home to the women’s shop.

The 400-square-foot-space, which is designed by Snarkitecture is minimal with custom white marble fixtures and shelves. It features the kids line, which includes mini versions of staple Kith pieces such as the Astor bomber jacket and the Kith box logo sweatshirts.

The boutique also includes a wall that can display up to 120 pairs of shoes from brands including Adidas, New Balance, Timberland, Nike and Vans.

This launch comes after Kith opened a new three-story shop on Lafayette Street that sells its men’s and women’s collection and has a space dedicated to the Kith Treats frozen yogurt and cereal concept, which also opened in Tokyo this past August.