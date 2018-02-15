ARTS CONNECTION: The Knight Foundation today launched an open call for new ideas that answer the question: How can cultural institutions use technology to connect people to the arts? The Knight Prototype Fund is offering a share of $1 million for early-stage ideas that help organizations such as galleries, museums, performing arts centers, theaters and art organizations attract and connect with audiences in innovative ways.

Winners will receive up to $50,000, with a total of $1 million available. Support will come with training in innovation methods and opportunities to learn from others in the group.

“The arts inspire us, challenge us, bring wonder to our lives and ultimately connect us to each other and the cities where we live. To continue in this important role, they have to embrace new ideas and keep pace with the way people live today,” said Victoria Rogers, Knight Foundations’ vice president for arts.

“Technology presents an opportunity for cultural institutions to not only engage people around the arts, but also take risks, adapt new approaches and share what they’ve learned. Through this open call we invite creators of all kinds to take on the challenge,” said Chris Barr, director of art at Knight Foundation.

The open call invites submissions from art organizations and artists, as well as technologists, designers, educators, researchers and others who seek to experiment and collaborate with arts institutions.

The deadline to submit ideas is 11:59 p.m. EST on March 6. Winners will be revealed in May. The Prototype Fund accepts applications from nonprofit and for-profit organizations and individuals. Organizations must be based in the U.S.