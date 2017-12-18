BEAUTY WORK: An ongoing overhaul of its Knightsbridge flagship ate into Harvey Nichols Group’s bottom line in the 12 months to April 1, 2017, while turnover was flat in the period, the British retailer said Monday.

The group made a loss of 6.7 million pounds before tax in fiscal 2016-17, compared with a pre-tax profit of 3 million pounds in the previous period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was 7.3 million pounds, compared with 12 million pounds in 2016. Turnover was flat on last year at 194 million pounds.

As part of its refurbishment of the Knightsbridge flagship, the retailer said it was forced to close a significant proportion of its ground floor and restrict the use of the store entrances, elevators and escalators for eight months of the year.

Stacey Cartwright, chief executive of Harvey Nichols Group, said it was a challenging year “as we were undertaking the most demanding phase of our Knightsbridge store refurbishment. We are delighted to have completed the full refurbishment of the ground floor, and have received excellent customer and industry reaction” to the offer across beauty, accessories and fine jewelry.

As reported, two men’s wear floors were completed and reopened in April 2016, and the second phase, the ground floor, was opened in November, 2016. The 23,000-square-foot ground floor space features a new beauty hall; the Beauty Lounge, which offers express services including blow dries, manicures, LED facials and vitamin infusions, and a beauty concierge service.

Harvey Nichols was the exclusive U.K. partner for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in September 2017, and the store said Fenty was its most successful beauty launch to date. Since reopening, the store said the new ground floor is seeing “strong sales growth, with the beauty offer significantly out-performing the market rate of growth.”