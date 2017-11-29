CRAIG’S CAPSULE: Knitwear label Delam has teamed with British designer Craig Lawrence on a capsule range for resort 2018. Launched in 2015 by Lili Di Michele, the London-based label is known for its cashmere knitwear designs.

“With Craig’s designs it was a case of opposites attracting,”Di Michele said. “I was excited to mix our natural yarns and subdued elegance with Craig’s avant-garde silhouettes using innovative knit techniques.”

The nine-piece capsule range consists of long-sleeve tops, roll neck maxidresses, pencil skirts and polo tops. Known for his experimentally extreme knitwear designs. Lawrence played with proportion and was influenced by Di Michele’s Persian’s roots for the range alongside Iran in the Seventies and Persian landscapes. Prices range from 470 pounds for a skirt to 1,900 pounds for a maxidress and will be sold on the brand’s web site.

“I was intrigued by Delam’s endless spectrum of color as a result of their natural dyeing process, which contrasted well with my bold use of volume,” Lawrence said. “We took the Gabbeh rug as a starting point and used the geometric patterns and bold shapes as reference for proportion and texture.”

Lawrence has previously collaborated with the likes of Gareth Pugh, Bjork and Lady Gaga.