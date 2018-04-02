KORS HITS THE LINKS: Michael Kors has signed a sponsorship deal with South African professional golfer and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. The partnership will feature Schwartzel as the brand’s first golf ambassador wearing Michael Kors Men’s apparel throughout his worldwide appearances, which include PGA, European and Sunshine tour events.

“Charl has reached the pinnacle of achievement in the game of golf and his exceptional career is the reason why he is the perfect ambassador for Michael Kors,” said John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. “Not only is Charl one of the most accomplished players on the tour but he represents the timeless values as well as the traditions of the sport. We are proud that he will represent us both on and off the course.”

Schwartzel said he was honored to be representing a luxury brand such as Kors. “Michael Kors Men’s sportswear provides the perfect combination of fit, form and function while I’m competing. I’m also excited to collaborate with the company on the development of their sportswear, providing input on performance features to be incorporated in the line.”

Kors doesn’t have a men’s golf line at the point, and there are no plans for Schwartzel to appear in the company’s ad campaign.

Schwartzel, 33, won the Masters Tournament in 2011, his first and only major championship victory. He finished with four birdies to win by two shots over Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day.