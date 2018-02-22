LIGHTS OUT: Kris Van Assche’s Art Basel Miami Beach dinner at the Webster boutique in December — presenting Dior Homme’s Black Carpet collection under the glow of a series of original Akari light sculptures by Isamu Noguchi, plus six lights customized by Van Assche himself — has turned into a traveling exhibition.

Tonight, the designer is cohosting the opening of an amped-up exhibition of light sculptures — 42 in total — by the late Japanese-American artist and architect including new customized works by Van Assche.

The designer printed black-and-white shots of flowers taken for his Instagram series onto rice paper before painstakingly gluing them to Noguchi’s ultra-delicate handmade lanterns, creating a street poster, collage effect.

“I am attracted by contrasts and wished to confront the poetry of flowers and of traditional Japanese craftsmanship with the urban and contemporary angles of Instagram and street art. For this project, it was essential for me to respect the artistic essence of Isamu Noguchi’s work,” said the designer. “We selected the paper very carefully and worked by hand to respect the construction of the original lamps.”

The lamps will be presented in a new scenography by Jean de Piépape, with artist Mathias Kiss, Caroline Sarkozy and Woodkid among the guests expected to attend the event.

All of the lamps are for sale, save for one original Noguchi lamp from Van Assche’s personal collection.