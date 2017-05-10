PERFUME PERSONA: Chanel has named Kristen Stewart as the face of its upcoming Gabrielle Chanel women’s perfume, created by Olivier Polge and the house’s fragrance creation and development laboratory.

The actress will appear in September in the film campaign for the scent that was shot by director Ringan Ledwidge. The print ad was lensed by Karim Sadli.

Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador since 2013. She has been the face of campaigns for the Métiers d’Art collections — Paris to Dallas in 2014 and Paris to Rome in 2016 — and currently stars in the house’s ad for the Gabrielle bag.

Stewart was appointed Chanel’s face of makeup in February 2016, and appeared in its campaigns for the Eyes 2016 and 2017 color-cosmetics campaigns and the Fall 2016 Le Rouge Collection Number 1 advertisement.

She has starred in films such as “Personal Shopper,” “Café Society,” “Still Alice” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” and in the hit TV series “Twilight.”

Next up, Stewart will feature in the movie “Lizzie,” directed by Craig William Macneill.

“Come Swim,” the short film that marks her first time directing, has been screened at the Sundance Festival and will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

