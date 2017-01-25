LOTS OF LIPS: Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits are destined for New York. The reality star and budding beauty mogul’s cosmetics brand will soon be planting a pop-up shop in the city. Per usual, Jenner announced the upcoming store on Snapchat, although she didn’t provide too many details. The opening day and exact location were held back to fuel social media buzz later on. The New York outpost follows a short-lived Kylie store in Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park, Calif., that was stocked with hats, phone cases, T-shirts and more merchandise in addition to makeup. When it premiered on Dec. 9, Jenner’s fans and reporters — the latter camp wasn’t permitted to enter the store — swarmed the shopping center not too far away from the Kardashian-Jenner stomping grounds in Calabasas. Since size matters, the crowds descending on the East Coast retail space, when it makes its debut at a date TBD, are expected to be large as well.