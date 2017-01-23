HITTING HIGH NOTES: Guests at the Schiaparelli couture in Paris on Monday included Kylie Minogue, who confirmed she was working on a new album. The Australian pop star sent social media abuzz last week when she posted a picture of a microphone with the caption: “So yeah…this is happening.”

“I can’t believe what a stir that caused! Yes, I’m back in the studio,” said the “Spinning Around” singer, who is rumored to be working with Italian producer Giorgio Moroder, though she wouldn’t confirm if she has laid down any tracks.

“I might have something already, but it’s always exciting with an album just thinking where to go. I signed with a new record label. Everything feels very fresh and new, and a great energy around this project,” Minogue said.

The show was held at the Schiaparelli headquarters on Place Vendôme, which were recently extended to house its nascent prêt-à-couture collection. “I like that it’s so sedate,” Minogue said of the gathering.

Schiaparelli owner Diego Della Valle was on hand to greet guests including Inès de la Fressange and Bruno Frisoni, who work for his Roger Vivier shoe label, Melissa George, Olga Kurylenko, Lady Kitty Spencer, Virginie Efira, Pixie Lott and Daisy Bevan.

Thandie Newton was fresh from the weekend’s Women’s March in London, which she attended with her 16-year-old daughter Ripley. The British actress is a board member of activist movement V-Day and a longtime supporter of its One Billion Rising campaign, which highlights violence against women.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s so extraordinary to see it happening in response to this person and his lack of values,” she said of U.S. President Trump. “We’re seeing this fight play out, I think, between good and evil and it’s incredibly valuable because our children are watching.”

Newton said she is due to start filming in July on season two of the HBO series “Westworld,” in which she plays Maeve, a brothel madam in a Western theme park populated by robots.

“I don’t know anything about what’s going to happen — nothing at all. I can’t wait to find out,” she said, though she was confident the series would continue to resonate with viewers. “It’s so interesting how timely it is. I could just imagine Maeve leading some of these marches of protest.”