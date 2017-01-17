HONG KONG–After more than a year of delay in expansion plans, L Catterton Asia said it will open three new Cé La Vi clubs in Asia and the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the investment arm of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton formerly known as L Capital Asia, said it would open a Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia club in late 2017 in “an iconic location overlooking Petronas Towers.”

That will be followed by a club in Taipei, Taiwan on the 48th floor of Breeze Nanshan Plaza and another in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, located on the rooftop of The Address Sky View Dubai hotel. It did not specify when the other two clubs are expected to open but said it is working with a local partner in each market. The new locations will expand on the three existing clubs in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The announcement for expansion comes after some delay. Previously, the group said it had hoped to open in Taipei and Dubai by 2016.

In 2015, the L Catterton changed the name of its group of nightclubs to Cé La Vi from Ku Dé Ta after a five-year court battle found that it infringed on the rights of a club in Bali, Indonesia of the same name.

RELATED STORY: L Catterton Eyeing Australian Swimwear Brand Tigerlily