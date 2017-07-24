GREENWICH TIME: Brexit remains a touchy subject in Europe, but that hasn’t stopped some big fashion brands from embracing London in their upcoming fall ad campaigns.

L.K. Bennett is the latest label to set the scene in the British capital, following Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors and The Outnet. Its latest campaign was shot by the Spanish photographer Daniel Riera against the backdrop of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, southeast London.

Called “A Modern Portrait,” it was styled by Tank fashion director Caroline Issa with brand director Lorna Perrin.

The models were Valerija Kelava and Manon Leloup. It will launch on August 9 online and across 130 global L.K. Bennett stores in U.K., U.S., Asia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The architecture of Sir Christopher Wren with its geometrically pure lines yet grand and historical gestures is the perfect stage,” said Issa, describing the neoclassical cupolas, columns and architectural symmetry of the college, which once served as a home for disabled sailors, and later as a naval training base.

The collaged-style layout of the campaign reveals a series showing working women at various moments in the day. The company said it wanted to transmit the message of empowerment and “assertive femininity” with the clothing, accessories and shoes featured.

The Old Royal Naval College is the latest major landmark that’s served as a backdrop for the campaigns: For spring, L.K. Bennett shot in London’s new Design Museum while last fall it was the Royal College of Physicians.