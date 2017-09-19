BRITISH ALLIANCE: British high street label L.K. Bennett is joining forces with Preen by Thornton Bregazzi on a clothing capsule set to launch in October.

The 16-piece collection aims to blend Preen signatures such as asymmetric cuts and confident use of color with the timeless elegance and comfortable glamour L.K. Bennett is known for. It is inspired by the floral watercolors of Scottish artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh, putting the focus on romantic, floral patterns, feminine shapes and bursts of colors.

Highlights include a handkerchief-hem dress and a cold-shoulder, dévoré wrap dress with pink accents.

British model Erin O’Connor stars in the campaign for the collection, posing in a chiffon and lace floral dress in an art gallery setting.

Prices range from 195 pounds for a sweater to 550 pounds for a sequin-and-crystal-filled lantern dress and the collection will drop online and at L.K. Bennett stores worldwide as of Oct. 5.