Mother denim, the eight-year-old Los Angeles-based premium denim brand, is adding men to the mix. Launching next week, the 10-piece collection ranges in price from $95 to $325 retail.

“Men’s has always been something we’ve wanted to do and it was more a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘what if.’ After developing our women’s Mother Superior line, which is based loosely on men’s vintage fits and fabrics, launching men’s was a natural evolution,” said Tim Kaeding, cofounder and creative director of Mother.

The Made in L.A. line has long borrowed from the boys for its women’s designs, from the early boyfriend jeans and denim shirts, to the unisex Love Your Other collection to its most recent line, Mother Superior, which is known for oversize silhouettes. Keading’s extensive personal collection of men’s denim, as well as other men’s jeans, patterns and fabrics have figured into all of the pieces.

The men’s line includes three jean silhouettes in four washes, all inspired by libations and the bar scene: The Joint (a skinny jean), The Neat (tapered straight leg) and The Chaser (a universal straight). There’s also a denim jacket and shirt, a twill trouser, a graphic printed shirt, plain and logo T-shirts, and a zip hoodie and a jogger set.

Of the popular logo Ts such as “Love Your Mother,” “Mother Knows Best,” and so forth, Keading said, “The story just writes itself.” The women’s sport line also reflects his sense of humor, with slogans like “Do Less” a riff on Nike’s “Do More.”

As with its first women’s collection, Mother’s men’s line will launch in L.A. retailer Ron Herman, still considered one of the most influential launchpads for contemporary brands, particularly denim. It also reflects the brand’s commitment to the local economy. “It costs us more to make everything here, but that will always be important to us,” Keading said.

The collection also will be available on Mother’s web site.

One other California native is a fan of the brand — Meghan Markle wore Mother’s Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun jeans for her first public appearance with Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games in September 2017. The jeans sold out immediately, but have since been restocked.