La La Anthony has partnered with Lord & Taylor to introduce her new denim line, which is naturally named the La La Anthony Denim Collection.

This isn’t Anthony’s first attempt at producing a fashion line. In 2012 she worked with stylist Jason Bolden to launch Fifth and Mercer, which was sold exclusively on Shopbop.

“Fifth and Mercer was a little bit more high-end,” said Anthony, who started off as a radio personality and MTV VJ before venturing into acting, producing and designing. “I learned that my consumer and my fan base wanted more affordable clothes and I wanted to be able to get that to them. I know what it’s like to work hard and want to get more bang for your buck. I want people to get sophisticated pieces for a great price.”

The line, which Anthony said is meant to take customers from day to play, features stretch denim coming in a variety of styles and washes, bomber jackets that can be worn three ways, denim shirts and sweat shirtdresses. The collection is under $120, with most denim priced around $78. Anthony said she worked with Andy Hilfiger on realizing the line and producing it. It comes in sizes 0 to 24.

“I’m happy that we have extended sizes,” said Anthony. “That was something I was really adamant about because that’s what the world looks like.”

The collection will be carried in 15 Lord & Taylor stores and on the retailer’s e-commerce site. It will be located on the second floor of the New York flagship via a concept shop, with certain styles also being stocked in the plus-size section. Anthony will make an appearance at the New York flagship on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m., the King of Prussia location in Pennsylvania on Sept. 16, and the Chicago store on Oct. 7.

Liz Rodbell, president of Lord & Taylor, praised Anthony as “a tremendous success and we are impressed with her as a woman. On top of that, the denim category is so hot for us right now, so we are excited about her product.”

