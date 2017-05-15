IN LINE SPACE: New York direct-to-consumer brand La Ligne has teamed with Theory to give the West Coast a dose of the stripe in real life.

The brand, sold through the company’s New York online shop and Net-a-porter, bows a pop-up Monday at Theory’s Melrose Avenue store, which remains open through May 26. It’s the second pop-up the company’s done with Theory, the first being in New York.

“It’s a really great thing for us to be able to see how customers react to the product when they can see and touch it,” said La Ligne cofounder and chief executive Molly Howard. “Because of the way that our company’s positioned, a lot [of what] you see in the fashion magazines, the customer’s not necessarily fully aware we’re direct-to-consumer. Because we’re direct-to-consumer, we priced our products accordingly. So you’re paying a contemporary price point, but it’s luxury quality.”

Howard founded the brand in 2016, launching it with former Vogue editors Meredith Melling and Valerie Boster.

The Theory Melrose Avenue pop-up represents the brand’s first major event, aside from trunk shows, outside of New York.

The company’s repurposed vintage T-shirt collection, called Save Our Stripes and retailing for $155, will be part of the Los Angeles pop-up. The La Ligne product in the pop-up was carefully curated to pair well with what the Theory store carries.

La Ligne will also bring its In Line portrait series, consisting of images of various women and how they’ve chosen to style La Ligne product. Among those featured are Mindy Kaling, Sydney Tamiia Poitier and Karla Welch.

The company’s dabbling in pop-ups begs the question of whether it would ever consider its own physical retail. Howard said it’s still a few years off, but there is interest.

La Ligne’s also looking at what potential there is in category expansion, eventually wanting to build out a brand that’s relevant to not just women, but men and kids, Howard said.

“That’s our long-term goal is to stripe the world,” the chief executive officer said.

For More Retail News in WWD:

A Retail Reboot for the Middle East

Saks Fifth Avenue Advances Art and Avant-Garde Style

First-Quarter Woes: Department Stores See Top-line Sales Declines