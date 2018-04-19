TV APPEARANCE: La Perla, the Italian luxury fashion and lingerie brand, is hitting the small screen. The brand will be featured in a new episode of “Dynasty” airing Friday night at 8 p.m. on The CW. The episode enters around a La Perla fashion presentation from the brand’s pre-fall 2018 ready-to-wear collection and features a guest appearance by Julia Haart, La Perla’s creative director, and the first female creative director to lead the company since its founder, Ada Masotti.

“Dynasty,” is a modernized reboot of the Eighties primetime soap opera that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

In the episode, Haart, who plays herself, is a longtime friend of Nicollette Sheridan’s character, ‘Alexis,’ and reveals an interesting twist at the end of the La Perla presentation, which Haart hosts.

It’s been a busy year for La Perla. As reported in February, Amsterdam-based private equity firm Sapinda Holding bought 100 percent of La Perla Global Management from Silvio Scaglia, the Italian entrepreneur who heads Pacific Global Management and has controlled the lingerie brand since 2013.

La Perla was founded in 1956. Masotti’s son, Alberto, headed the business until it was sold to private equity player JH Partners in 2007, which later passed the firm on to Scaglia.