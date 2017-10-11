BIG IN CHINA: La Perla is heading East for its spring ready-to-wear runway presentation and will be welcoming 200 guests to The Venetian Macao.

The company plans to fly in 20 top models for the Oct. 19 extravaganza, which will include a seated dinner. Paris, Milan and New York have been previous locales, but this month’s event will mark the first time the brand has held a presentation in Asia. With 150 stores internationally, La Perla has 16 in Asia and five concept shops.

Although La Perla does not plan to show its innerwear in China, one of its rivals, Victoria’s Secret, has plans to. A Victoria’s Secret runway show will be held in Shanghai on November.

With no real leader in the field, foreign brands represent 60 percent of the innerwear market in China, according to a report from Beijing-based Daxue Consulting released this spring. Consumers prefer to shop for the category online due to the privacy factor. And those between the ages of 20 and 39 comprise nearly 73.5 percent. Chinese women spend 10 percent of their expenses on innerwear purchases and the sector is growing quickly.

In recent years, La Perla has hosted presentations in different countries. In 2015, La Perla’s first Atelier collection showed during Couture Fashion Week in Paris. In June 2014, the company relaunched its men’s wear division at Pitti Uomo.

Julia Haart, who joined the company last year as creative director, said, “As we continue to build the World of La Perla, I am honored to bring La Perla to this global destination for fashion and luxury. We are a fashion house with many homes, and no borders.”

In her short tenure, she has been raising the brand’s profile. Her second collection for the company made its debut during New York Fashion Week last year. And a Steven Klein-shot ad campaign spotlighted Kendall Jenner, Isabeli Fontana and Liu Wen.