THE ART OF BEAUTY: La Prairie said that it is partnering with Art Basel for the contemporary art fair’s session slated to run in Basel, Switzerland, from June 15 to 18.

The Swiss skin-care brand plans to have a presence in the VIP Art Collectors Lounge, where people will be able to experience La Prairie’s products and customized treatments.

And the label’s tie-in with the art world won’t stop there. To mark the 30th birthday of its Skin Caviar line, La Prairie said it expects to collaborate on a scientific and artistic innovation with a group of contemporary artists. The brand is remaining mum on further details at present.