LIGHT TOUCH: To accompany the introduction of its White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion product, La Prairie launched on Monday a digital takeover of its Instagram account, @laprairie, by six Swiss artists.

Each was asked to interpret the subject of light, and every one of their posts is to feature a work of art accompanied by a description, a biography and a video of the artist talking about their use of light.

“The focus on Swiss artists is a conscious choice rooted in La Prairie’s Swiss heritage,” said the Beiersdorf AG-owned, Zurich-based brand. “The artist collaboration is in keeping with the brand’s enhanced relationship with the world of contemporary art. It precedes La Prairie’s upcoming partnership with Art Basel, launching in June of this year.”

Artists involved in this week’s tie-in include Jacques-Aurélien Brun, Christian Herdeg, Huber.huber (aka Reto and Markus Huber), Zilla Leutenegger, Ugo Rondinone and Manon Wertenbroek.

La Prairie’s temporary digital exhibition will run through April 2.