MISSION POSSIBLE: Comeback kid La Redoute figures among the latest partners of trend forecaster Li Edelkoort’s campaign to shake up the fashion system. The movement launched in 2015 with the release of a 4,400-word antifashion manifesto penned by Edelkoort — detailing “Ten Reasons Why the Fashion System Is Obsolete” and meant to help define a game plan for the next decade.

At a press conference held Wednesday at Espace Paul Ricard in Paris, Philippe Berlan, deputy general manager of the French clothing and home furnishing catalogue, explained how the firm — despite the twists and turns in its story — has managed to remain based in its historic headquarters in Roubaix in northern France.

The catalogue, which started out as a wool mill 180 years ago, was part of Kering’s portfolio until 2014 and has just been sold to Galeries Lafayette Group.

“We witnessed the demise of France’s textile industry, and with it its artisans. Clothing is also about the trace of the human hand that made it, and fashion has forgotten that,” said Berlan. “What this movement represents resonates with our convictions that go beyond fashion. Facing the kinds of challenges that we did over the past few years took faith, and the desire to defend and reinvent fashion.”

Also present was a representative of Éthique sur l’étiquette (Ethics on the Label, in English), a coalition of NGOs, trade unions and consumer groups billed as the French branch of the international Clean Clothes Campaign movement, and upcycling pioneer Andrea Crews, who on June 2 in Marseille will host a fashion show in support of Edelkoort’s campaign, featuring a cast of locals.

On a mission, Edelkoort said she will soon be meeting with members of the cabinet of President Emmanuel Macron in early March to discuss solutions for resetting the fashion machine and moving forward.