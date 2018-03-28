GREEN AFFAIR: Milanese department store La Rinascente is going green.

From Wednesday to April 18, the city’s shopping mecca is staging the “The Green Life” event, a project, realized in collaboration with Vannucci Piante, aimed at re-creating a green oasis in the heart of the city.

Teaming with architect Andrea Tognon, the department store installed a range of trees outside the store’s portico facing the Duomo cathedral, as well as plants on the different floors. In particular, these were juxtaposed with solar-control glass panels, perpetually reflecting their images.

In addition, while the fashion, accessories, beauty and home brands available at the store will put the focus in their more sustainable and organic products, a range of nurseries and floral designers, including Aquaphyte, Ay Cactus, Green Factory, Crespi Bonsai, Plantui, Fabrizio Cocchi and Mrs. Nobody, will sell their plants and flowers on the different floors.

A range of workshops and educational talks will be also hosted at the store during the next three weeks.

In conjunction with the event in Milan, from March 29, La Rinascente will host a similar project in Rome at its Via del Tritone department store, which will be decorated with plants and flowers.