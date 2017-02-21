MADE BY MARY: Mary Katrantzou has teamed with hair-care brand Label.m on a head scarf, which is due out in May.

The print, designed by Katrantzou, was based on her inspiration from her fall 2016 show — which was filled with colorful and sparkly cowgirl clothes.

Katrantzou, who staged her fall show at Tate Modern on Sunday, enlisted the Label.m team and the stylist Indira Schauwecker to work on hairstyles. They crafted looks on models, taking their cue from the designer’s fall range, which was inspired by Disney’s Fantasia and film noir.

The silk-blend square scarf features a bold graphic pattern in hues of red, pink, green, blue, tan and black. It will be sold as a gift with purchase at Toni & Guy salons and on the brand’s web site.

This is the first time the designer has worked with the hair-care company. Label.m, which has partnered with designers in the past including Henry Holland for a holiday collection, approached Katrantzou to work on the scarf. Giles Deacon created a pair of sunglasses with Label.m, while Jean-Pierre Braganza did a bag, scarf and sunglasses.

The British designer also created the packaging, incorporating “Seventies futurism and space memorabilia with Studio 54 interiors and disco influences,” for the rocket-print design.