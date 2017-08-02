The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has set Nov. 4 as the date for its seventh annual Art + Film Gala, which this year will honor artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas. The 2017 gala, presented by Gucci, is co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

“LACMA has enjoyed a long relationship with Mark, from our first purchase of his work in 2002 as part of the museum’s ‘Art Here and Now’ program to the acquisition of his monumental 2013 painting ‘Shoot the Coin.’ He was also cocurator and artist of our founding exhibition at Charles White Elementary School, which set a new direction for our many education and community programs. And we have been especially inspired by his Leimert Park-based Art + Practice program, in particular his work with foster youth,” said Michael Govan, LACMA chief executive officer and Wallis Annenberg director.

He continued, “George is known worldwide as having made some of the most innovative and beloved films in history. He has also been devoted to collecting a wide variety of narrative visual arts, with his efforts culminating very soon in the construction of a new museum in Exposition Park. George’s epic new museum is one of the greatest cultural philanthropic gifts ever made in Los Angeles.”

In 2017, the Los Angeles City Council approved plans to build the Lucas Museum for Narrative Art, which will include galleries, theaters, a library, classrooms, green space and a café and restaurant. The institution, scheduled to open in 2021 in Exposition Park, will be a one-of-a-kind gathering place to experience art and exhibition across a variety of media.

Proceeds from the annual gala, which last year raised $3.6 million, go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission of exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming, in addition to screenings that explore the intersection of art and film.