GOOD SPORTS: Lacoste and Club Med have partnered on a golf and tennis-themed month to play out across weeklong stints at four Club Med resorts: Marrakech La Palmeraie in Morocco; Opio en Provence in France; Da Balaia in Portugal, and the Vittel Golf Ermitage in France.

A selection of tennis and golf Lacoste ambassadors including Guy Forget, Mansour Bahrami and Jean Van de Velde will host tournaments and special events during the extended event which will wrap on the week of May 6 at the latter French resort. A limited-edition cobranded capsule of L. 12. 12 polo shirts in blue, white and red, nodding to the brands’ shared roots, is also available for purchase at 16 Club Med resorts in Europe as well as on Lacoste’s web site.

Lacoste chief executive officer Thierry Guibert described the partnership as reflecting both brands’ desire “to offer their customers, all over the world, a unique experience through values of sport and team spirit.”