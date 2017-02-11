SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR: Add Lacoste to the list of brands opting out of presenting their collections in New York.

Lacoste creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista told WWD the brand is vacating its Saturday, 10 a.m. slot on the New York Fashion Week Schedule and showing in Paris this September to celebrate the French brand’s 85th anniversary.

“It’s a homecoming, a bit of a change,” Baptista said backstage at Lacoste’s fall show. “I will miss coming to New York.”

This move follows a handful of other fashion brands that are choosing to show their collections outside of New York. Earlier this week Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Comey, Rachel Zoe and Rebecca Minkoff staged shows in Los Angeles, which is becoming a popular city for fashion shows.

In an attempt to bolster its international presence, Proenza Schouler said it would begin to show its main and pre-collections together twice a year in July and January. The first show is slated for July in Paris during the haute couture schedule for the spring 2018 season. The next show will take place in New York on Feb. 13, as planned.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte are also shifting their show strategy overseas to Paris, where they plan to present fall via private appointments and will show their spring 2018 collection on the runway there in July.