WINTER KIT: Lacoste Wednesday displayed its line of official clothing for the French athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics as the country named the teams.

For opening and closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang, South Korea competition, French athletes will wear sleek, navy blue tracksuit pants paired with matching parkas made of technical materials. Red and white touches remain discrete on the outfits, along the zippers of the coat, and in a thin seam on the side of the pants.

It is the third time Lacoste has designed the outfits for the country’s Olympics athletes, serving to promote its Frenchness, a cornerstone of the brand strategy.

Medal winners will be kitted in white, with thin touches of red and navy blue. The zippered opening to the short and streamlined puffer coats were moved to the side, with a small horizontal pocket on chest. And the famous crocodile logo has been painted patriotic: the face is red, the body is white and the tail and backside are striped in blue.

The clothing was displayed on mannequins in a theater foyer as the country named its official lineup of competitors. The athletes mixed with officials and journalists, sipping pressed apple and raspberry juice, made in France, out of red and blue glasses.