The purveyor of fashion’s favorite macaron, Ladurée celebrated the opening of its Beverly Hills location at 311 North Beverly Drive with a Jimmy Choo-sponsored lunch that drew actress-designer Katie Nehra, singers Brigette Romanek and Caroline Vreeland, interior designer Estee Stanley, Kate Sumner, Stylebop fashion director Leila Yavari and Cupcakes and Cashmere’s Emily Schuman. Party favors included the $78 limited-edition mini trunk and pink iridescent Champagne and red fruit-flavored macaron created last year to celebrate Choo’s 20th anniversary.

The French pastry bakery and boutique also opened a location at The Grove over the holidays, for which it created a passion fruit-flavored macaron. As a reminder, the confections were placed on each of the 500 seats at Rebecca Minkoff’s fashion show at the retail center on Feb. 4.

Ladurée’s next style-related collaboration will be with photographer Gray Malin, whose aerial landscapes of beaches have spawned their own line of accessories, stationery and home decor, Malin most recently collaborated with Disney on its latest Minnie Mouse collection, creating an aerial photograph composed of red beach parasols mimicking Minnie’s polka dot dress. It seems likely that the circular macaron could figure into a new artwork.

The next Ladurée boutique opens in Washington, D.C., in mid-March. Meanwhile, L.A. seems to be having a French bakery moment — the first West Coast outpost of La Tarte Tropézienne, the St. Tropez bakery favored by Brigitte Bardot, will open at 211 South La Brea Avenue on Thursday.