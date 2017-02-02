BAG TALES: First artists, now writers: the Lady Dior handbag continues to inspire creative types.

French publisher Gallimard commissioned five French and three American authors to write short stories about the “It” bag, which has graced the arm of everyone from Princess Diana to Marion Cotillard and Rihanna.

The resulting book, “Lady,” was celebrated at a cocktail event and signing held at the Gallimard bookstore on Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris on Wednesday evening.

The participating writers are Alexander Maksik, who has won critical acclaim for novels including “Shelter in Place”; New Yorker correspondent Adam Gopnik; Anthony Marra; journalists Nelly Kaprièlan and Colombe Schneck; Cécile Guilbert; Camille Laurens, and Eric Reinhardt.

At Art Basel Miami last November, Dior presented the limited-edition Dior Lady Art collection, featuring versions of the classic top-handle style customized by artists Mat Collishaw, Ian Davenport, Daniel Gordon, Chris Martin, Jason Martin, Matthew Porter and Marc Quinn.