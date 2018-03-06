IN THE BAG: French leather goods maker Lancel has teamed with interior designer Sarah Lavoine on a range of accessories, a rare collaboration for the historic label, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont.

“Sarah Lavoine embodies contemporary Parisian lifestyle,” said Lancel chief executive officer Marianne Romestain at a cocktail to celebrate the tie-up at the brand’s Paris store Monday evening. “Our worlds are very complementary.

“We don’t often do collaborations,” Romestain continued. “We’ve spent time rebuilding a coherent world for Lancel, and now I think it’s good to express that now with people we think are close to our positioning.”

The lineup, intended to be largely unisex, includes carryalls in a range of sizes, wallets and card-holders and a suitcase, as well as interpretations of Lancel’s Pop cross-body purses, all in Lavoine’s signature green, vivid yellow, black and white color palette. There is also a notebook, a scarf and a travel jewelry box.

“It’s the first time I’ve done bags, and I think we’ve managed to combine my world with the quality and knowhow of Lancel,” said Lavoine, who has a growing lifestyle brand under her name offering a broad range of categories including furniture and tableware as well as recently introduced apparel.

The jewelry box caters to one of Lavoine’s personal frustrations. “The jewelry box is great — my sister [Marie Poniatowski] has a jewelry brand called Stone, and every time I travel I have to ask her if she has a pouch I can borrow for my jewelry,” she added.

The collection will be offered in all of Lancel’s stores worldwide as well as online from June. “I can’t wait to get my hands on them,” said Lavoine, highlighting the weekend bag as her favorite item.