CALIFORNIA COOL–Luxury department store Lane Crawford wants to meet young, up-and-coming creatives in Los Angeles. For its seventh edition of its talent call, the influential retailer’s buying team will head to the city in January to scout emerging designers, brands, and artistic talent across a wide variety of categories.
The Los Angeles hunt marks the the seventh edition of the incubator, first launched in 2015, and is the first time it has been extended outside of China. Conceived to help revolutionize Lane Crawford’s buying model, brands that do not present their collections in traditional markets, showrooms, and fashion weeks will have an opportunity to connect directly, and it also targets creatives such as photographers, stylists, writers and multimedia content creators.
Applications, which are open now, are submitted via the Lane Crawford website with a judging panel scheduled at the 3.1 Phillip Lim on Third Street from Jan. 24 to 26. Once accepted, participants will get access to a range of benefits and career support from Lane Crawford’s team of experts.
“These include an onboarding program that covers legal administration, logistics, payment processes, account management and buyer support,” the announcement said, “advice and mentorship on subjects such as product development, pricing, customer insights, and styles and silhouettes; and the opportunity for the winners to have their designs stocked at Lane Crawford, both in store and online, along with help to develop special capsule collections and projects, and exposure through Lane Crawford’s marketing channels.”
The series has launched over 50 brands and 45 creative projects in four years. Some of the brands to emerge from the 2017 cycle include 8ON8, which mixes British tailoring with sportswear, the J- and K-pop influenced fashion line Boy Vending Machine, and Wowall, a ceramics maker.
Founded in 1850, the influential retailer has 10 points of sales across greater China in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Lane Crawford stores stock over 1,000 brands across 600,000 square feet of retail space.
