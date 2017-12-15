CALIFORNIA COOL–Luxury department store Lane Crawford wants to meet young, up-and-coming creatives in Los Angeles. For its seventh edition of its talent call, the influential retailer’s buying team will head to the city in January to scout emerging designers, brands, and artistic talent across a wide variety of categories.

The Los Angeles hunt marks the the seventh edition of the incubator, first launched in 2015, and is the first time it has been extended outside of China. Conceived to help revolutionize Lane Crawford’s buying model, brands that do not present their collections in traditional markets, showrooms, and fashion weeks will have an opportunity to connect directly, and it also targets creatives such as photographers, stylists, writers and multimedia content creators.

Applications, which are open now, are submitted via the Lane Crawford website with a judging panel scheduled at the 3.1 Phillip Lim on Third Street from Jan. 24 to 26. Once accepted, participants will get access to a range of benefits and career support from Lane Crawford’s team of experts.