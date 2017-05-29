MILAN — Lapo Elkann dipped his toe back into social media last week for the first time since revealing last January his decision to take a step back from digital life.

But instead of posting about his life on his personal Instagram page, he took over the account of Garage Italia Customs, the automotive restyling company he founded in 2015.

Kicking off the weekly “Disruptive Mondays” series on May 22, Elkann posted the pictures of two customized 500 cars with the image of a globe in between, representing the Western and Eastern blocs during the Cold War.

“Hi, starting from this Monday we’d like to try something new. We’ll be posting our most interesting creative experiments both old and new, stuff that is too weird to exist but too interesting to ignore. We hope you like it, hate it, discuss it and overall find it interesting…,” Elkann captioned the pictures. ”# Disruptive Monday 1 — Is the Cold War back? # Have you seen the @TIME cover? Looks like the Cold War is back! This is our idea: the 500s hold a glass globe, if they get any closer or any further it brakes. The trick is to maintain balance.”

Today Elkann unveiled the second chapter of the digital project by posting the images of two 500 Kar-Masutra cars, which feature the bodies embellished with images of the Indian and Japanese Kamasutra. The black rectangles, covering the most explicit images, are made with a thermo-sensitive paint and they disappear when the external temperature rises.

“Who said Love&Sex are a sin!!!,” reads the images’ caption. “Lapo Elkann and his creative team had fun creating the 500s Kar_masutra!!! Laughing and making love are good for the soul and the body!”

Elkann, along with his brother John, is also the owner of eyewear company Italia Independent.

