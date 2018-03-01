INTERIOR MOTIVES: Lars Nilsson is shifting his focus to the world of interior design, with a textile collection for heritage Stockholm-based interior design company Svenskt Tenn due to launch in March.

The collection will be presented in an exhibition at the firm’s Stockholm flagship from March 23 through May 27 and comprises seven textiles, four prints and three weave patterns playing on combinations of stripes in multiple colors. The patterns were drawn using watercolor, chalk and felt tips during Nilsson’s recent artist-in-residence stay at the Villa San Michele on the Italian island of Capri.

The Paris-based, Swedish-born designer, whose fashion career included top positions at Bill Blass, Nina Ricci and Gianfranco Ferré, as well as behind-the-scenes roles at Christian Dior and Christian Lacroix, said he has always had a “deep admiration” of Svenskt Tenn’s universe, and “a passion for great interiors, which feels very close to fashion.” He recently collaborated with Vandra Rugs.

The exhibition will pitch Nilsson’s textiles alongside a rattan sun bed by Josef Frank, who worked at Svenskt Tenn from 1934 and collaborated with the company throughout his life. He left behind 2,000 furniture sketches and about 160 textile designs.

Three Nilsson-designed striped wool and linen carpets, two of which feature sheepskin details, will also be on display, as well as a few smaller items and accessories, including a handbag, trays and pillows, he said.

Founded by Estrid Ericson in 1924, Svenskt Tenn today is owned by the Kjell and Märta Beijers Foundation.