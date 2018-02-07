Laura Pizzarelli, J Brand’s longtime vice president of creative and former interim vice president of creative at Gap Inc., has founded her own Los Angeles-based branding agency, A Woman Walks the Edge. The company will specialize in creating multiplatform image campaigns for primarily female-led companies using women photographers, executives and other talent behind the scenes as well.

The company’s first campaign will be for the Gap-Sarah Jessica Parker kid’s collaboration launching March 1. “It was one of the projects I took with me from my eight months at Gap, and she was an amazing person to do this with,” said Pizzarelli of Parker. “She’s strong, powerful, cool and independent.”

While her agency’s projects won’t be exclusively female, Pizzarelli said, “I’ve noticed over the last 10 years the lists of people I’ve been presented with for work have smaller numbers of women, and I wanted to create more platforms for them.”

But her goals are twofold: “As companies are working smarter with smaller internal teams and smaller budgets, the messaging of the content can get lost. I provide a service for strong overall concept and brand identity whether it’s for social media, a web site or print, it’s not getting watered down.”

Pizzarelli started her career 20 years ago in the music business, producing album artwork, music videos and promotional assets for Ruthless, Trauma and Interscope Records. She created album covers such as No Doubt’s first platinum album, “Tropic Kingdom.” In 2006, she became one of the first employees at J Brand Inc. As the vice president of creative, she established the brand’s global image, launched its web site, and produced look books and ad campaigns with photographers Patrick Demarchelier, Lachlan Bailey, Daniela Federici, Josh Olins and Boo George. She also worked on collaborations with designers such as Bella Freud, Christopher Kane, Hussein Chalayan and Proenza Schouler.

After 10 years at J Brand, Pizzarelli consulted at Gap Inc. for eight months, during which she initiated a visual overhaul of its web site, upgraded its visual packaging and redesigned its in-store marketing. She worked on its fall and holiday campaigns to bring in a more current on-trend aesthetic, and tapped Cher, Future and Janelle Monáe.

Hinting at her next projects, she said they will likely involve L.A. denim brands and companies that have their roots in the city. She added, “There continue to be so many partnerships with music and fashion, which are two of my passions. I’m also an avid hiker, trekker and adventurer so I’m interested in the activewear and outerwear category.”