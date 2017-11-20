LAUREN BUSH LAUREN TO BE HONORED: Lauren Bush Lauren, chief executive officer of FEED, will receive the Laureate Award at the 24th International Quality of Life Awards and dinner on Dec. 4. The event takes place at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York, hosted by The College of Human Sciences at Auburn University.

World Series winning pitcher Tim Hudson and his wife Kim will also be honored for their philanthropic work with children.

Roger Thurow, former Wall Street Journal foreign correspondent, author and humanitarian, will present the Laureate Award to Lauren. This award is given each year to an individual who demonstrates a commitment to empowerment through public policy and educational initiatives to enhance quality of life. Past Laureate award recipients include Madeleine K. Albright, Desmond Tutu, Nancy Brinker and Robert D. Haas.

Philanthropist Tom Glavine, retired Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife Chris, supporters of Cure Childhood Cancer, will present the Lifetime Achievement award to Kim and Tim Hudson. This award is given to distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Auburn University and the state of Alabama and beyond.

The 33-year-old Lauren launched FEED in 2007 as a social enterprise to combat global hunger through the sale of high-quality, sustainable jewelry, clothing and accessories. In the past 10 years, through online sales, her Brooklyn-based Feed store and with her fund-raising efforts, Feed has provided some 100 million meals to children in the developing world and also in the U.S., where hunger is still a pressing issue for 42 million Americans.

A graduate of Princeton University, Lauren served as a student ambassador for the World Food Programme as an undergraduate, and traveled to Asia, Latin America, and Africa, viewing firsthand the devastating effects of hunger, which led her to found FEED.