Laurie Feltheimer, one of QVC’s fastest-growing contemporary denim designers, has relaunched her line, formerly known as Hot in Hollywood, as Laurie Felt Los Angeles. The collection of stretch denim and knit and woven tops is sold exclusively on QVC in sizes XXS to XXXL and retails for under $80.

Feltheimer, who is married to Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer, launched Hot in Hollywood on HSN in 2002. “Back then, what I had to offer was insider access to what celebrities were wearing, and I re-created the styles for real women,” she said.

In 2016, she brought her line to QVC, focusing on premium, fashion-forward denim made with quality stretch material. “I love being John’s ‘plus one’ but after all these years I’ve realized I can stand on my own as a lifestyle designer, and I was ready to more,” she said of her switch to QVC, which at the time was a separate company from HSN.

“As social media has gotten bigger and bigger, I’ve been able to use platform to connect with my customers and get to know the women wearing my denim. I realized I was more inspired by them than the celebrities, so that’s what caused the re-brand,” she said. “Rather than being about what’s ‘Hot in Hollywood,’ it’s about these real women sharing their stories.”

In tandem with the relaunch the Laurie Felt Los Angeles web site, Feltheimer debuted the customer community initiative “Heartfelt,” which aims to shine a light on inspiring women while also enabling them to connect with and inspire others by hosting live sessions, among other things.

Prior to her career as a designer, Feltheimer worked in the finance industry as a variable annuities wholesaler, which she says gave her a strong foundation in business and sales.