VIVA ITALIA: After celebrating Brazil, Japan, Brooklyn and Paris, Le Bon Marché this fall will pay homage to contemporary Italy. Looking beyond stereotypes, the store’s team traveled to the most remote parts of the country to sniff out authentic local cultural traditions. The title of the event, “La Famiglia,” nods to the local family tradition of passing down knowhow from generation to generation.

From Sept. 6 to Oct. 22, items from across categories including textiles, wines, beauty, tableware and fashion accessories will be showcased in a fun and colorful scenography stretching throughout the store and its Grande Épicerie de Paris food hall. The event will be grouped into four themes: La Mamma, based on culinary traditions; Lo Sport, which will be dedicated to active Italy, mixing technology and aesthetics; La Moda, which will present avant-garde heritage and emerging brands including Parden’s, Freedom Day, and Night Market, as well as La Famiglia, which will cover household objects, games and toys.

Almost all of the selected brands are being presented in Paris and in France for the first time.

The fashion selection will include yogawear by No Ka’Oi, Borsalino hats, T-shirts by 10×10 An Italian Theory, parkas with eccentric linings by Freedom Day, and a collaboration between Au Jour Le Jour and heritage skiwear specialist Colmar.

The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni will present an exclusive streetwear capsule housing T-shirts, pants, berets, footwear and gadgets, while Agnona will host a pop-up shop offering an exclusive line of mohair sweaters in seven different shades.

Other features will include a giant perfume wall with fragrances by brands including Acqua di Stresa, Santa Maria Novella, The Merchant of Venice and Carthusia. La Galerie Imaginaire, meanwhile, will present a selection of fun Italian objects ranging from electric bikes by Agnelli to handmade skateboards by Atypical, and fitness accessories by Technogym.

At the heart of the exhibition on the first floor will be a space hosted by Wait and See, the Milanese retailer founded by Uberta Zambeletti in 2010, presenting avant-garde Italian brands including Francesca Mo and Two 4 Fashion. Also on offer will be exclusive designs for Le Bon Marché by companies including l’Atelier 7/12, Grevi, Sartoria Vico and Mi Amor.

Black and white life-size portraits of Italian people of all ages will feature in the exhibition as well as two monumental installations by Italian sculptor Edoardo Tresoldi, based on domes inspired by Renaissance Italy and the ruins of historic buildings. Under the store’s central glass roof, he has composed a diptych made of wire mesh and corrugated iron forming different shapes.