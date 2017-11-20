HOLIDAY CHEER: Leandra Medine can add greeting card designer to her résumé.

The founder of the fashion and lifestyle site Man Repeller and shoe designer partnered with PayPal on the design of limited-edition cards that can be used to gift money through the payment-processing platform.

The colorful cards have a punch of Medine’s wit with designs and phrases such as “Santa Claus is great, but there are some things only Benjamin Franklin can do” and “Here’s some hot cash for a cold day.”

Medine called PayPal’s move to develop the cards with her a wise one, adding “I know it’s probably quite true that receiving money to buy something is more beneficial to the receiver than actually receiving a gift.”

Medine, who said she actually doesn’t do a lot of holiday gifting, mused aloud that perhaps she and her team could instead use the cards for in-office Christmas bonuses.

The collaboration between PayPal and Medine is not the first time the two have worked together. The tech company initially reached out to her last June for its Local Selects live-stream, shopping experience, which had Medine on Facebook Live as she walked the Los Angeles vintage and artisan market Melrose Trading Post. Medine said something similar is planned through the Local Selects program for December in Manhattan.

Elsewhere in her business, Medine was largely mum on plans other than to say her shoe line, which launched about a year-and-a-half ago, will soon open up to wholesale. Whether the footwear would lead to bricks-and-mortar, she said she’s unsure, given it’s a licensing deal but noted, “I love the idea of bricks-and-mortar in some capacity for Man Repeller.”

She added on the subject of her platform: “I’m just trying to maintain and keep growing. We definitely have plans in the pipeline.”

