CVC Stones is looking to add a further sense of independence to its organic designs.

The jewelry brand, founded by Charles de Viel Castel, has collaborated with Leandra Medine — the founder of the Man Repeller enterprise — on a collectable charm program. The line is to be exclusively sold through Barneys New York, beginning today.

Product by CVC Stones — known for its natural rock pendants inlaid with precious stones — is typically priced at $3,200. Its tie up with Medine, by contrast, ranges from $580 to $2,200.

The pendants are smaller, sometimes incorporating coral and turquoise inlaid stones, rather than diamonds creating a colorful effect.

“Instead of using large diamonds like I use for my normal stones I wanted to find something more playful, more affordable. The idea was to have pieces start below $1,000. The idea is to have each charm be multiuse,” de Viel Castel said.

The financier-slash-jeweler recognizes Medine as one of his brand’s first fans. “Leandra was the first person to launch us on Instagram. For small brand like us, Instagram has been a key tool for marketing,” he said.

Medine added of her affinity for CVC: “I think the product really speaks for itself. His designs are very different. I’ve never seen jewelry handled in that way. I tend to be the kind of person who really enjoys a witty marriage of two things, so to see a really cheap pebble come together with diamonds, strung by chain, speaks very accurately to my style.”