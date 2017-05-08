ORGANIZATION FOR ALL: Downtown Los Angeles accessories firm This Is Ground is looking to broaden its customer base.

The leather tech and travel accessories company, known for its cord taco (a chic way of keeping tech cords and cables neatly stored), is expanding its color palette and product offering in a bid to focus on the women’s market.

“This is Ground has been around for a couple of years now and Mike [Macadaan], the chief executive officer and founder, has really been focused on keeping it unisex, but with that we miss an opportunity for creating handbags that are generally for women,” said women’s creative director Heather Lipner.

The introductory rollout with women’s totals four stockkeeping units and includes a large handbag retailing for $695, a tote fit for a laptop ($495), travel jewelry case ($175) and wallet ($195). All are fitted on the inside with pouches, zippers and other features to keep pens, cords, phones, papers and everything else neatly stowed.

“The interior of all products are designed to keep everything uber organized,” Lipner said. “I kept the soul of This Is Ground, but I created a body that was much more feminine.”

This Is Ground is sold in about 50 retailers with its product designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy.

The company has largely focused on unisex colorways in neutral shades and for the most part has drawn interest from both men and women, according to Lipner.

The company sees itself expanding the women’s product line in the future, she added.

This Is Ground was one of several brands that popped up as a temporary shop for a holiday collective at the Row DTLA mixed-use project in downtown Los Angeles and Lipner reported a positive experience for the brand. The pop-up model continues to be part of the strategic focus, with the company participating in three to five pop-ups annually and a few businesses which Lipner said the company is currently in talks with for temporary holiday shops.

