The 20th annual amfAR New York gala, which kicks off NYFW each year, will honor Lee Daniels and Stefano Tonchi at the February event.

Held at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 7, the director-producer-writer and the W Magazine editor in chief have been selected for the honor for their commitment to the fight against AIDS.

Event chairs include Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg, Chloë Sevigny, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Heidi Klum, Iman, Laura Linney, Linda Evangelista, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Cumming and more. Co-chairs include Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more. The musical performer will be Halsey.

The 2017 gala honored Johansson and Donatella Versace and featured a performance by Ellie Goulding.

Daniels has twice been nominated for an Oscar, for the film “Precious,” and is also recognized for “The Butler” and TV shows “Empire” and “Star.”

