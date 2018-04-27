HAPPY TOGETHER: Paris Men’s Fashion Week has just lost another runway show: Lemaire plans to show its spring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections together on Sept. 26, the brand said on Friday.

Press will be able to view the men’s line in showroom appointments during the Paris men’s collections on June 20, with images available the same day, while buyers can place their orders from June 21-24. Commercial appointments for the women’s pre-collection will follow on June 25-28.

Lemaire, designed by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, joins brands such as Balenciaga, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Vetements and Kenzo in forgoing separate men’s and women’s shows on the Paris catwalks. The designers did not provide a reason for the decision, but their gender-fluid aesthetic — inspired by men’s tailoring and workwear staples — makes it a logical next step.

Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Etro, Dsquared2, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood and Tom Ford are among others to have already jumped on the coed bandwagon.

Generally, having one display instead of two per season allows brands to reduce costs, while presenting a cohesive fashion message that works for many labels in an increasingly gender-blurry world.