PARIS – Leonard Paris and the Groupe Leonard said Nathalie Tribouillard-Chassaing would become president , taking the reigns from her father Daniel, who founded the brand in 1958.

Tribouillard-Chassaing is a veteran of the family business who has served as managing director of the group since 2011.

“My mission is to innovate whilst respecting the history of our house, in collaboration with my sister Virginie,” Tribouillard-Chassaing said in a statement. “We wish to preserve this strong family maison in order to face the challenges of tomorrow.”

In her career at Leonard Paris, Tribouillard-Chassaing developed the firm’s business in Asia and expanded the second line, Leonard Fuschia. In 2016, the Trbouillard-Chassaing repurposed the house’s existing flagship near the Champs-Elysée as the first standalone store for the Fuschia line, which was created in 2008.

In 2012, Tribouillard-Chassaing was decorated as a chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest national honor for cultural achievements.

Daniel Tribouillard, who will retain the title of founding president, is known for his signature floral patterns and flowing silhouettes. In the late Fifties and early Sixties the designer became known for innovating new techniques to print on jersey and other weaves, which had previously been seen as un-printable.

Tribouillard has remained closely involved with the brand’s operations and creative direction and in recent years has been known to take a bow alongside designers at the house’s runway show.

Leonard Paris named Christine Phung head of collections in April 2016, the brand’s fourth designer since 2011. Phung is a graduate of the Institut Français de la Mode and launched her own label in 2011. She has worked as a freelance designer for brands including Vanessa Bruno, Baby Dior, See by Chloé and Lacoste.