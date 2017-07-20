STOCK VALUE: In a ranking published by Italy’s daily La Repubblica on Thursday, Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio’s stock value came second after the country’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a joint-stock company under public control, which regroups firms including energy giant Eni and shipping group Fincantieri, among others. As reported earlier this month, the Italian government has taken a major stake in a new Milan-based sovereign fund being launched to support Italian companies, including in fashion, called FSI Midmarket Growth Equity Fund. CDP is the fund’s anchor investor with a 25 percent stake. CDP’s value was down 9 percent to 20.7 billion euros as of July 19, compared with January 1.

Del Vecchio’s stock includes shares in his eyewear company, insurance firm Generali, banking group Unicredit and commercial property group Foncière des Régions, whose value rose 1.9 percent to 19.9 billion euros as of July 19 compared with January 1.

The Benetton family was ranked fifth, with its investments in Atlantia, which manages highways; Mediobanca, and Autogrill. Their stock value rose 13.6 percent to 7.6 billion euros.

They were followed by the Agnelli family’s Exor, which controls Ferrari and FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, with 6.4 billion euros and up 22 percent.

Miuccia Prada is listed after the Agnellis, with her portfolio of shares totaling 6.3 billion euros, up 7.7 percent.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mondadori, Mediobanca, Mediaset and other investments fell 5 percent to 3.6 billion euros, last on the newspaper’s list of the top 11.