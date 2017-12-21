Les Arts Décoratifs to Adopt MAD Banner

THE NAME GAME: There’s never a dull moment at Les Arts Décoratifs. On Jan. 8 — the day after the closing of its largest fashion exhibition to date, “Christian Dior, Couturier du Rêve” (“Christian Dior, Dream Couturier”), which so far has attracted a record 610,000 visitors — it will unveil a new banner and logo: MAD.

The banner, with its fresh, contemporary design, will serve as an umbrella for all of the cultural and educational sites that fall under Les Arts Décoratifs, as an institution that groups the Les Arts Décoratifs museum and library; the Nissim-de-Camondo museum; the Ateliers du Carrousel, and the Camondo design school. It comes with the tagline “Le musée fou d’objets” (“The museum that’s crazy about objects.”)

Looking to reinvent its image — faced with stiff competition from international cultural institutions — and cement its identity as the reference for French art de vivre, the historic institution tasked French communications agency BETC with conceiving the logo, according to a statement from Les Arts Décoratifs. MAD stands for both Mode, Arts, Design (Fashion, Arts, Design in English) and Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

BETC’s other clients include Air France, Evian, Louis Vuitton, Lacoste and cultural institutions like the Philharmonie de Paris.

The site’s next exhibition, meanwhile, opening March 7, will be dedicated to the private jewelry collection of Diane Venet, with a focus on artist jewelry.

After that, as part of a Martin Margiela season in Paris, the museum on March 22 will open the Paris leg of “Margiela: The Hermès Years,” which opened at the MoMu fashion museum in Antwerp earlier this year. The original show was designed in collaboration with the retired designer, and he’s also said to have been hands on in rethinking the exhibition for its new edition, paying frequent trips to Les Arts Décoratifs this year.

The show will run concurrently with a major Margiela retrospective planned for the Palais Galliera — “Margiela/Galliera, 1989-2009” — opening earlier in the month on March 3.