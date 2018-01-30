A DREAM COMES TRUE: Italian brand Les Copains is gearing up to team with Istituto Marangoni fashion school to promote the creativity of young talents with a project named “Weaving a Dream.”

Students from the school’s master class in fashion design, based in Milan, will be asked to develop a capsule collection for spring 2019.

Each student will conceive a 10-item special collection with the support of Les Copains’ creative team. A mood board, color and fabric palettes, as well as sketches and technical drawings for the collection, will help the aspiring designers present their concept.

While the partnership between the Italian firm and the fashion school is still being developed, it is understood that a committee of judges, including representatives for the brand and for Istituto Marangoni, will select the best lineup.

Les Copains will produce and distribute the winning collection, which will also have a dedicated display inside selected flagship stores of the brand.